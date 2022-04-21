Rogan Vouches For Kamaru Usman Boxing Match vs. Canelo Álvarez

Joe Rogan wants UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman to get his shot against boxing world champion Canelo Álvarez.

Usman, the UFC’s top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, has flirted with the idea of a crossover fight with Álvarez for several months now. Despite some questioning whether or not Usman was serious about his desires, he continues to tease the fight taking place eventually.

Álvarez’s team has responded to Usman’s callout with some mutual interest, but right now Canelo is focused on his May 7 fight against Dmitry Bivol. Canelo has won 15 fights since his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

During a recent interview, Rogan made the case for a Usman vs. Álvarez super fight.

“I would like to see him fight Canelo, I really would,” Rogan said of Usman on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “Not because I think that he’s a favorite in a boxing match against one of the greatest boxers of all-time, but I want to see him get a giant payday. The same way I would like to see [Francis] Ngannou fight Tyson Fury. That’s a way you can make a s***-load of money, and I don’t think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter. I think it would be invaluable experience for him, as a champion, if he did have that fight and then came back over to MMA. I think he’d probably be even better as a striker if he gets through it relatively undamaged, even if he loses.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Usman doesn’t have any professional boxing fights on his record but has shown a vastly improved standup game since earning the welterweight title. He has earned knockouts over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Covington during his title reign.

One huge roadblock is Usman’s contract with the UFC, with president Dana White appearing uninterested in letting the 170lb champion bypass his contract for a fight with Álvarez. If Usman wants his wish granted, he’ll likely have to convince White and the UFC brass to allow him to pursue the opportunity.

How do you think a Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Álvarez boxing match would play out?