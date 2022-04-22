Ronda Rousey Admits Being Nervous About Cutting WWE Promos

WWE star Ronda Rousey has admitted to fans that cutting promos is not her strong suit in wrestling.

From being an integral part of women’s MMA in the UFC to winning titles in WWE, Rousey conquered some fierce competitors and tough challenges throughout her career. However, Rousey may be going through her toughest challenge yet.

To the former MMA champion, fighting comes easy; her hands have always done the talking. But in pro wrestling, self-promotion is a major part of the package.

Ronda Rousey, via WWE

And recently, on her YouTube channel, the Smackdown women’s title contender has admitted that she gets “more nervous for promos than matches.”

WWE fans have taken notice of Rousey’s shaky voice and inability to speak over a loud audience.

Cutting promos is far from easy for some people. Standing in front of a large crowd that will either jeer or applaud you depending on your speech takes guts.

And what makes it even more difficult for the nerves to handle is the fact promos are a one-and-done deal. There are no retakes, no do-overs—perfection on the first go or bust.

One of WWE’s most famous, current wrestlers, Roman Reigns, was constantly ridiculed for his spotlight moments in his early days. Years later, Reigns is thriving and puts out some of the best promos on the platform.

It will take a lot of practice for Rousey to get comfortable on the mic, and she is determined to do so.

Patience and consistency should help the self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman On The Planet” secure a top spot among promoters in no time. Especially now that the writers are allowing her to say just about whatever she wants.

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey WrestleMania Backlash promotional poster, via WWE

Rousey will battle Charlotte Flair once again in their highly anticipated rematch. Will Rousey claim the Smackdown women’s title and shock fans with a stellar promo? The only way to find out is to tune into Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey being nervous about cutting WWE promos?