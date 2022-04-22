Sean Brady Lays Out Recent Frustrations With Internet Trolls

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady is sick of dealing with trolls on social media following his last win over Michael Chiesa.

Brady defeated Chiesa via a unanimous decision last November in easily the biggest win of his career. Before that, he earned wins over Court McGee and Jake Matthews in the Octagon.

Despite his recent successes, Brady has had to deal with his fair share of trolls on his social media platforms. Unfortunately, this is a pattern that seems to follow UFC fighters who are on the winning track.

During an exclusive interview with MMANews’ James Lynch, Brady kept it real when it comes to dealing with online critics.

“With the Chiesa fight, the thing that bothers me the most… I shouldn’t read comments, but I do,” Brady admitted. “People were like, ‘Oh, Sean’s conditioning sucks’. I broke my nose in the first round and was sucking on blood that entire fight. It was the worst feeling of my life. If you know me, I run, I have more conditioning than anyone in every room I’ve ever met. So that kinda gets under my skin. But if people don’t know, I broke my nose. And I couldn’t breathe through my nose to begin with.”

Many UFC fighters use their social media to engage with their fans and critics alike. But for Brady, he takes issue with some UFC fans who use their engagement with him to make baseless critiques of his skillset.

Sean Brady Wanted A Stephen Thompson Fight Before Thompson Declined

One potential opponent that Brady has mentioned recently is former title challenger Stephen Thompson, who recently denied interest in a fight with him.

Brady went on to address the criticism he received from online trolls for requesting the fight with Thompson.

“I’m not trying to get easy fights. When I asked for Wonderboy, he was the only one available in the top 10. And people were like, ‘Why are you trying to fight Wonderboy?! He’d old, he’s this, he’s that. I’m like, Why? Because he lost two fights? He was the only one available that was ranked ahead of me. I’m trying to fight up. These internet (trolls)—I don’t know why I let it get to me, but I’m just like, I’m trying to fight up.”

Thompson is coming off of back-to-back losses against Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. He seems to be near the later part of his career in the Octagon after losses in four of his last six fights.

At 29 years old, Brady is one of the top welterweight prospects in the UFC. With another pair of wins, he could enter the welterweight title conversation by the end of 2022.

What is your reaction to our interview with Sean Brady?