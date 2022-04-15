Sean O’Malley Lays Out When & How He’ll Earn A UFC Title Shot

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has provided an update on his plans for 2022, and revealed where he hopes his results this year will leave him in the division.

Having suffered his first professional loss in 2020, O’Malley returned to form with a bang last year, securing a place in the rankings and status of a contender with a trio of finishes, each of which brought him a handsome $50,000 bonus.

Having brutally knocked out Thomas Almeida in March and put on a record-breaking striking display against Kris Moutinho in July, “Sugar” capped off his year with a first-round KO of formerly-ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva.

Having placed himself nicely at #13 on the bantamweight ladder, O’Malley was expected to have a crucial year in 2022, one that would define his credentials among the elite at 135 pounds.

While his appearances in the coming months have the same key stakes attached to them, they’re perhaps coming later in the year than O’Malley would have liked, with a thumb injury sustained at UFC 269 keeping him on the sidelines.

Now, O’Malley is preparing for his return, and has laid out his Octagon plans for 2022 and beyond.

Sean O’Malley Lays Out The Stops On His Train To Gold

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, O’Malley, who boasts a 15-1 record in MMA, confirmed his intention to make the walk two times this year, potentially starting with an appearance on what is expected to be a stacked International Fight Week pay-per-view card on July 2.

“If I had to guess (for 2022 fights), I’d say July and December, those two. I’d like to fight twice this year. July is about 12 weeks out. So probably, you know, start looking to get something booked for July. I think July 2 is International Fight Week… I’ll probably end up on that card, if I had to guess.”

During another conversation with The Schmo, O’Malley gave a short and sweet plan, laying out the stops he’s anticipating on his journey to the top of the division.

“A clean knockout in July, a clean knockout in December, a title shot next year.”

O’Malley went on to reiterate that his preferred opponent would be #9-ranked contender Pedro Munhoz, who is coming off a loss to Dominick Cruz at UFC 269.

While a date and opponent is yet to be confirmed for O’Malley’s return, it shouldn’t be long until more information comes to light, especially if “Sugar” is to enter the Octagon in July.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley face when he returns to the Octagon later this year?