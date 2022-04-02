Sean O’Malley Reacts To Jorge Masvidal’s Alleged Assault On Covington

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the recent altercation in Miami between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Masvidal allegedly confronted and assaulted Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant last month. Masvidal was not arrested on the night of the incident but faces a felony battery charge and a potentially lengthy jail sentence.

Covington won the UFC 272 headliner against Masvidal via a unanimous decision after a heated buildup. However, the tension has only risen since fight night.

UFC fighters from around the sport have given their thoughts on Masvidal’s alleged assault on Covington and whether or not it was warranted. UFC President Dana White hasn’t commented publically on the alleged battery by Masvidal.

During a recent podcast appearance, O’Malley weighed in on the Masvidal/Covington incident.

“There’s a fine line between entertainment and making it personal,” O’Malley said about Masvidal and Covington’s feud. “Some people are on different lines. Colby [Covington] was on the entertainment line. Jorge [Masvidal] was on the personal line. I think Colby was on the personal line, too. But, I don’t know, it’s not a good look for Jorge. People loved it when he did it to Leon [Edwards].” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Masvidal also had a brawl with Leon Edwards after their fights at a UFC London event in early 2019. Masvidal was not charged after sucker-punching Edwards backstage while in the middle of an interview he was doing with a reporter.

Masvidal is scheduled to return to the courtroom later this month and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

