Strickland: Ladd & Namajunas Are Victims Of Sexual Predator Coaches

Sean Strickland has taken a dig at Aspen Ladd’s relationship with her head coach Jim West and also took a swipe at Rose Namajunas‘ relationship with coach Pat Barry in the process.

Sean Strickland’s Twitter page could serve as material for the Cards Against Humanity game. Whether it’s porn stars, road rage, streetfighting challenges, or homophobia, no topic is off-limits for MMA’s wildman. Thursday, we learned that this includes the personal relationships of his peers.

UFC women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd’s relationship with her coach Jim West went under public scrutiny last year when West chewed out Ladd between rounds of her loss to Norma Dumont last year at UFC Vegas 40. His tone was considered so harsh that many people spoke out against West’s treatment of Ladd, including Miesha Tate.

Tate said that she was speaking from her own personal experience of what it can be like in a relationship with a coach/trainer and that she can recognize the signs of abuse. Ladd dismissed Tate’s comments as attention-seeking and later said that she’d be willing to fight Tate for free.

There have been no further stories regarding Ladd’s & West’s relationship since West apologized for his conduct in Ladd’s corner last October. Nevertheless, Strickland was inspired to send out the following tweet Thursday.

Sooooooooooo I'm pretty sure @TheAspenLadd is suffering from Stockholm syndrome…….. lmao!!!!!!!!



I didn't really care about the corner

video but when you add some other facts to the situation it's a little fucking creepy lmao!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

“Sooooooooooo I’m pretty sure @TheAspenLadd is suffering from Stockholm syndrome…….. lmao!!!!!!!!I didn’t really care about the corner

video but when you add some other facts to the situation it’s a little fucking creepy lmao!!!”

Strickland would then post a follow-up tweet to lend more insight into the information that prompted his initial tweet.

Women are very easy targets for male coaches, automatically assume weird father role which turns into a hero worship complex. The fact you started to train with him at what 12? 100 percent grooming sexual predator. Tell me my facts are wrong and I'll apologize now. @TheAspenLadd — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

“Women are very easy targets for male coaches, automatically assume weird father role which turns into a hero worship complex. The fact you started to train with him at what 12? 100 percent grooming sexual predator. Tell me my facts are wrong and I’ll apologize now. @TheAspenLadd“

Strickland would close by also referencing Rose Namajunas’ relationship with Barry. The couple has a 13-year age gap between them and reportedly met when Namajunas was 14 years old and Barry was 27.

Is Jim West and Pat Berry the Weinstine of mma? Or is Michael Jackson a better comparison…@netflix is currently contacting @TheAspenLadd and @rosenamajunas for a TV series lol!!!!!



OK I'm done gotta spar.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 21, 2022

“Is Jim West and Pat Berry (sic) the Weinstine of MMA? Or is Michael Jackson a better comparison…@netflix is currently contacting @TheAspenLadd and @rosenamajunas for a TV series lol!!!!! OK, I’m done gotta spar..” Strickland concluded.

Ladd is coming off a second consecutive loss, this time to Raquel Pennington who defeated Ladd at UFC 273 via unanimous decision. This made for the third defeat in four fights for the 27-year-old.

Strickland has enough to worry about with his professional life, as he will be taking on rising hype train Alex Pereira this July at UFC 277 in a bout that many believe could serve as a middleweight title eliminator.

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s remarks about the relationships of Aspen Ladd and Rose Namajunas?