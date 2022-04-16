Saturday, April 16, 2022
Watch: Seth Pinedo Slams His Opponent For Wild Knockout

By Curtis Calhoun
Seth Pinedo
Iquitos Combat Championship

135-pound fighter Seth Pinedo scored a rare slam knockout at a recent MMA event in Peru.

It didn’t take long for Pinedo to secure the win against his opponent, Erick Flores at ICC 8. After a brief grappling exchange, Pinedo got Flores’ back standing up and threw him face first to the canvas, putting Flores to sleep instantly.

Check out Pinedo’s knockout below.

The win moves Pinedo to a 4-3 amateur record and bounces back after a loss to Miguel Gamarra in Kombat League Championship just weeks ago. Flores was making his amateur MMA debut after a pair of cancelations.

Pinedo’s slam knockout would make current and former MMA stars, such as judokas Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey, proud.

What is your reaction to Seth Pinedo’s knockout?

