Watch: Simeon Powell Earns Wild Knee KO To Open 2022 PFL Season

It didn’t take long for PFL light heavyweight Simeon Powell to steal the show on the 2022 PFL 1 prelims.

Powell, regarded as one of the top prospects out of the UK, earned a spot in the PFL after an impressive showing on the league’s Challenger Series show. He earned a unanimous decision win over Tobias Baker earlier this month.

But Powell didn’t want his first official fight in the PFL to end up in the judges’ hands. With 22 seconds left in the third and final round, he threw a left knee to Clinton Williams’ head that finished him instantly.

Watch Powell’s knockout below.

Powell is now undefeated with a 6-0 record that includes five finishes. His last knockout came via a flying knee against Matthew Nicholson at FightStar Championship 20.

The PFL’s 2022 debut card features a lightweight matchup between Clay Collard and former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.

What is your reaction to Simeon Powell’s knockout?