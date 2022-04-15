Sonnen: Volkanovski Is The Greatest Featherweight Of All Time

Chael Sonnen believes Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time.

The UFC featherweight champion looked to claim another prestigious name to his résumé at UFC 273 and did so with his 3rd round stoppage victory over Chan Sung Jung.

Following his win over ‘The Korean Zombie’, Volkanovski climbed to #2 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings above Israel Adesanya and behind only Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya himself came out declaring Volkanovski as the featherweight GOAT post-UFC 273. Sonnen agrees with the UFC middleweight champion, telling his YouTube channel that he has never seen a featherweight capable of defeating Volkanovski.

“Volk is the greatest 45 pounder ever,” said Sonnen. “I don’t need to hear about résumés, I don’t need to hear about how many years he had or how many times he defended, I don’t need to hear about finishes and knockouts and submissions, I don’t need any of that. Real simple, have I ever seen a 45-pounder in the history of my life that can beat Volkanovski? No. Okay then Volkanovski’s the guy, that’s the math here.

“And when I tell you that he’s done enough, he has done enough. At some point, it’s up to the passengers if you want on that seat next to him. If you want to do big business, if you want to do main events, that’s up to you, you got to figure that out. Volk does not need to lower himself, Volk does not need to start calling guys out, Volk does not need to do any kind of publicity stunt. He has done his part and he gave everyone a chance to beat him, everybody. He gave some guys multiple chances to beat him. He’s done his part.”

The UFC featherweight champion has conquered some prestigious names inside the organization including the likes of José Aldo, Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, and Brian Ortega. He remains undefeated inside the UFC while having lost only once professionally, which was during the early stages of his career.

Many have claimed that Max Holloway is the greatest featherweight of all time. Yet Volkanovski holds two wins over the Hawaiian in his argument for greatness.

A trilogy fight may well be next in the pipeline for the featherweight division, and it could determine whether Volkanovski really is the GOAT of 145lbs.

Do you think Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time?