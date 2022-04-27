St-Pierre Backs “Very Dangerous” Procházka For UFC Title Glory

Former middleweight and welterweight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has given his mark of approval for the title charge of light heavyweight knockout artist Jiří Procházka.

Not many have lived up to their reputation once joining the UFC as emphatically as Procházka has. The native of the Czech Republic was signed by the MMA leader after 30 professional fights, during which he recorded a staggering 23 knockouts in 26 wins and held 205-pound gold in the renowned Rizin promotion.

Two UFC contenders have learned about Procházka’s power the hard way. First was Volkan Oezdemir in 2020, whose attempt to crash the welcoming party ended with a nap on the canvas courtesy of a brutal right hand.

Then came the turn of former title challenger Dominick Reyes, who was on the wrong side of a KO of the Year contender after being slept by a truly vicious spinning back elbow at UFC Vegas 25 last May.

Procházka puts a lot of his success down to his following of Bushido principles and Samurai values. One man who’s also compared his mentality to that of a Samurai is UFC legend and GOAT contender St-Pierre, who has nothing but good things to say about the surging light heavyweight.

St-Pierre Touts Procházka As “Future World Champion”

During an interview with MMA News’ own James Lynch, St-Pierre was asked to comment on the rise of Procházka.

The Canadian, who certainly knows a thing or two about reaching the top in the UFC, predicted huge things for the 29-year-old, providing that his yet-to-be-seen ground game is sufficient in dealing with the division’s grappling specialists.

“100% (I enjoy watching him). He’s very dangerous. And he’s a great striker,” noted St-Pierre. “But I think, maybe his ground game, we haven’t seen him too much on the ground. He’s never been exposed that much. That’s the thing, a lot of guys, they haven’t been exposed.

“I’m curious to see him compete more. But he’s very impressive. I think he’s going to be the future world champion,” St-Pierre predicted to MMA News.

If there’s one man in the division who can ‘expose’ Procházka on the ground, as GSP put it, it’s the Czech striker’s next opponent, Glover Teixeira. The pair are set to collide for light heavyweight gold in the main event of UFC 275 on June 11. The card is expected to mark the promotion’s return to Singapore.

Should “Denisa” successfully deal with the grappling game of the champion, which helped him to dethrone Jan Blachowicz at the age of 42 last October, then perhaps St-Pierre’s prediction will be coming true as soon as this summer.

Check out our full interview with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre below:

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Is Jiří Procházka a future UFC champion?