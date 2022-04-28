St-Pierre Backs Former Opponent Hardy For Successful Return

Georges St-Pierre believes former Octagon rival Dan Hardy will have the edge in his upcoming boxing match with Diego Sanchez.

Hardy will make his return to combat sports on 2 July after an almost ten-year absence. During that time, the 39-year-old has carved out a career as one of MMA’s most respected commentators and analysts but often expressed his desire to strap the gloves back on.

Hardy’s last professional UFC outing was a decision victory over Amir Sadollah in September 2012. Less than a year later, he was forced to end his 35-fight MMA career after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Beginning in 2008, Hardy’s UFC stint spanned 10 fights and saw him challenge all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title in 2010. Hardy lost the bout via unanimous decision, and thereafter went on a three-fight skid that included losses to Carlos Condit and Anthony Johnson.

Georges St-Pierre battles Dan Hardy during their welterweight title bout at UFC 111 in March, 2010 (PHOTO: GETTY)

St-Pierre Says Hardy’s Striking Will Give Him An Edge Against Sanchez

Hardy is certainly facing a number of challenges as he prepares for his boxing match with UFC Hall of Famer and Eagle FC super lightweight Sanchez. Not only is the Englishman a decade removed from professional competition, but he’ll be making his return in a different combat sport, against a recently battle-tested opponent.

But the man who bested Hardy for the UFC welterweight title all those years ago, Georges St-Pierre, believes the Englishman will go into the bout with Sanchez the favorite. In an interview with MMA News, St-Pierre said that Hardy’s striking will prove to be the difference.

“In boxing Diego Sanchez, I think he’s gonna do very well. I think he’s gonna have an edge in that. He’s a great striker,” said St-Pierre.

Also in Hardy’s favor is that he’ll face Sanchez before a home crowd in Manchester, England. The eight-round exhibition bout will feature on the undercard of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who will face Marco Antonio Barrera.

Is Georges St-Pierre right? Will Dan Hardy’s striking give him the edge against Diego Sanchez?