Stephen Thompson ‘Down To Fight’ Nick Or Nate Diaz Next

Stephen Thompson is hoping to have a fun fight next time out.

Thompson has suffered back-to-back decision losses to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns in fights he was taken down and controlled. Since the losses, he has made it clear he wants a striker for his next fight and he has now taken to social media to call out the Diaz brothers for his next scrap.

I’m down to fight @nickdiaz209 or @NateDiaz209 ! I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?! #respect #readytogo — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 27, 2022

There’s no question a fight between Thompson and either of the Diaz brothers would be massive and would be a fun fight. It also makes sense ranking-wise. as all three of them are no longer in the title picture but still are big names that can serve as co-main events on pay-per-views.

Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) as mentioned, is coming off the back-to-back losses to Muhammad and Burns. Prior to that, he beat Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque by decision. Had he beaten Burns last year, he could’ve been in line to fight for the belt.

As for Nick and Nate Diaz, Cesar Gracie came out and said Nick will fight again this year. Of course, he made his return last September at UFC 266 and suffered a loss to Robbie Lawler, but it appears he might not be going out like that.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is still in a contract dispute as he has one fight left on his contract and has been vocal in wanting to fight. Perhaps, fighting ‘Wonderboy’ piques his interest and the UFC is interested in making it happen.

For now, Thompson is still waiting for his next fight and has now shown interest in the Jorge Masvidal rematch or fighting one of the Diaz brothers.

Who would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight next?