Sterling Explains Why Dillashaw Would Be An Easy Fight, Warns Fans

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is already envisioning how he gets it done against TJ Dillashaw.

Having defended his title against interim champion Petr Yan at UFC 273, Sterling chose to call out another former champion of the division in Dillashaw. Ever since the callout, the Jamaican has had second thoughts on his choice of contender saying José Aldo was more deserving of a title shot based on “merit.”

Aldo has won three fights in a row against top-ranked bantamweights in Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font. The former UFC featherweight champion has the legacy of a legend, challenging Dillashaw’s call for a title shot.

The UFC bantamweight champion has now spoken of why he believes a fight against Dillashaw would work in his favor, with the former champion not bringing anything to the table that could threaten his reign. Sterling even warned fans to go watch boxing if they don’t want to see him wrestle the contender.

“Obviously I called out T.J. Dillashaw,” said Sterling on his YouTube channel. “That’s the fight I think that should happen next, it’s the biggest fight right now I think in this bantamweight division.

TJ Dillashaw (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“The only thing about TJ is he’s only won one fight by a very marginal gap over Sandhagen, a guy I finished really really quick and then Sandhagen just had a really really good fight with Petr Yan. So I know he keeps saying ‘easy money,’ but I don’t see where the easy money is. I’m a hard guy to hit, so I don’t see TJ coming out here trying to do this switch stance, karate chop b*llshit. I’m not gonna be there to get hit by that. You’re gonna have to wrestle.

“And at the end of the day, people don’t have to like it. If you don’t like it, go watch boxing. ‘Cause I’m telling you right now I’m gonna punch him in the face and then look to take him down over and over and over for 25 minutes.

“And TJ’s smaller than Petr Yan. So when I take him down, I know that guy ain’t getting up that little squirrely little b*stard I locked that man up in this freaking body triangle that guy is as good as done you know.”

Sterling has already outgrappled and submitted Sandhagen, whom Dillashaw beat via split decision, and now “The FunkMaster” sees a similar route to victory against Dillashaw.

