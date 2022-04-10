Dana White Gives The Nod For Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

It appears Aljamain Sterling will get his wish and be paired against former champ T.J. Dillashaw next.

At UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling experienced some priceless vindication when he defeated Petr Yan to solidify his place as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Although many, including UFC President Dana White, are of the opinion that it should have been Yan declared the winner, the reality of the matter is that it was “The FunkMaster” who got the last laugh in the face of all of his haters as well as arch-rival Petr Yan.

With the tumultuous Petr Yan chapter of his career closed, at least for the time being, the inevitable question becomes, “What’s next?”

Sterling wasted no time in providing his answer to that question when he called out T.J. Dillashaw in his Octagon interview. And judging from Dana White’s post-fight remarks, the UFC bossman will accommodate his wishes. This of course means the prospect of a Yan/Sterling trilogy fight is currently on ice.

“Listen, that fight’s gonna be there,” White said of Sterling/Yan III. “Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division. So yeah, you probably do the TJ fight.”

Dillashaw will no doubt be pleased to hear this statement from White, as the former bantamweight champ was in attendance and appeared very eager to face Sterling next as “The FunkMaster” was calling him out.

Dillashaw has not competed since July of last year and is coming off of knee surgery following his competitive victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Even before Sterling captured the bantamweight championship last year, he expressed interest in facing Dillashaw. He also predicted that if that bout were made, the build-up would be full of relentless trash talk from his end, with the go-to topic being Dillashaw’s 2019 USADA suspension.

In his Octagon interview, “The FunkMaster” got off to an early and fast start on that front.

“Hey, T.J. Dillashaw, where the f**k you at? You’re next! T.J. Needleshaw, T.J. Pillashaw, T.J. Everything Under The Sun! You’re about to be one-and-done, mother******!”

Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw next?