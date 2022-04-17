Sterling: Leon Edwards Winning A UFC Title Would Be Huge For Jamaica

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says that Leon Edwards winning a UFC title would be huge for Jamaica.

Sterling became the first Jamaican to win a UFC belt with his title win over Petr Yan back at UFC 259. He has since defended his belt to claim his status as the undisputed champion having gone through months of scrutiny regarding his legitimacy as the title holder.

Following the successful defence of his title at UFC 273, Sterling spoke on how he wants to headline a UFC Jamaica card featuring fellow representatives of the country. The UFC bantamweight champion named Edwards, Uriah Hall, Ode Osbourne, and Randy Brown amongst some of the names he wants to see on the card accompanying himself.

In a Q&A Video on Sterling’s podcast ‘The Weekly Scrap Podcast‘ the Jamaican said that Edwards winning the UFC welterweight title would be huge for Jamaica.

“I’m not saying Edwards is going to beat Usman,” said Sterling. “I like both guys, but if Edwards was to get the win that’s a huge feather in the cap for Jamaica. A second one, a second UFC champion. I think he was actually born in Jamaica though and lives in Manchester. I was actually born in the U.S. but my parents and my grandparents are all (born in Jamaica) and I still have family in Jamaica.”

Edwards represents both Britain and Jamaica in the UFC as he proudly carries both flags before and after his UFC performances. The UFC welterweight was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but grew up in Birmingham, England.

UFC 276 is expected to host Edwards’ shot at the title in July as he looks to conquer reigning champion, Kamaru Usman. The fight has yet to have been confirmed, however, with still some uncertainty as to whether the UFC welterweight champion will be ready having recently undertaken hand surgery.

Do you see Jamaica claiming another UFC champion in Leon Edwards?