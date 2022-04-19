Sterling Reacts To McCarthy’s Change Of Tone About UFC 273 Bout

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on ‘Big’ John McCarthy’s pivot on his fight at UFC 273.

Sterling overcame the odds to defeat Petr Yan in the UFC 273 co-headliner. It was a competitive fight from start to finish, with Sterling decisively winning Rounds 2 and 3, and Yan taking Rounds 4 and 5.

The round that made the difference was the opening round, which divided fans for days after the fight. McCarthy originally implied that it was outrageous that two of the judges gave the first round to Sterling instead of Yan. Sterling fired back at McCarthy for this take, calling to question McCarthy’s knowledge of the sport and stating that the referee has accomplished nothing in the sport to make himself a credible voice.

But McCarthy has since had a change of heart, after watching the fight for a second time since UFC 273. He said that the opening round could’ve gone either way, implying that an argument that Sterling won Round 1 was warranted.

In a recent tweet, Sterling responded to McCarthy’s latest comments.

I’m honestly shocked he went back at all and gave it a fair watch. I can respect that. But my gripe with him is still with how he throws shade at fighters. Other than that, he’s whatever to me. https://t.co/jQrIRsI0uI — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2022

“I’m honestly shocked he went back at all and gave it a fair watch,” Sterling tweeted. “I can respect that. But my gripe with him is still with how he throws shade at fighters. Other than that, he’s whatever to me.”

McCarthy spent time as one of the most universally respected referees in the MMA, officiating a plethora of UFC cards and also officiating in other promotions such as PRIDE and Strikeforce. He has transitioned to a commentary role with Bellator.

Sterling is expected to fight former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for his next title defense, which could be a very competitive affair. If the fight plays out as a razor-close contest, McCarthy and Sterling may have disagreements once again.

What are your thoughts on the apparent beef between Aljamain Sterling and ‘Big’ John McCarthy?