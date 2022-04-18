Sterling Questions Dana White’s Reluctance To Book Volkanovski/Cejudo

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has backed Henry Cejudo’s aspirations for a third championship title, questioning why Dana White is against the idea.

Ever since his “retirement,” which followed a successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz in 2020, talk of a Cejudo comeback has been prevalent. For many, the response has been simple: get back in the testing pool.

Earlier this week, “Triple C” advanced his ambitions from talk to action by officially re-entering the USADA pool. The former two-division UFC titleholder will now be eligible to compete after six months in the program.

When making the announcement, Cejudo unsurprisingly had a familiar name on his lips.

Since stepping up discourse surrounding another appearance in the Octagon, Cejudo’s desire to become the UFC’s first three-weight champ has been clear. Following Alexander Volkanovski‘s victory at UFC 266 last September, “The Messenger” called the 145-pound king out.

Now, having previously staked his claim for the replacement role at UFC 273 last weekend, Cejudo has reiterated his goal to pursue featherweight glory following yet another defense from “The Great.”

While the UFC president has consistently shut down the idea of the former Olympian returning to a title fight at a new weight, one of the promotion’s champions doesn’t understand that reluctance.

Sterling: I Don’t See How Dana Could Deny Cejudo

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, which followed his own triumphant defense at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling assessed what could await Cejudo if and when he makes his return to action.

Given the Fight Ready coach‘s previous achievements in the sport, as well as the accomplishment he’d be attempting by moving up to featherweight, the bantamweight titleholder doesn’t understand how White could reject Cejudo’s ambitions.

“Him going up to ’45 would be cool. I don’t see how Dana could deny him,” said Sterling. ” I mean, he did win two belts. Maybe cause he’s not that popular? But it’s like, he’s pretty popular, maybe not popular in the sense that people are throwing money at him, but he’s pretty popular. So, I just don’t get how that doesn’t sell. It’s a big fight, in the sense of what he’s trying to accomplish. If you package it and market it the right way, it’s a big fight.

“I think he’s (Volkanovski) the only guy he (Cejudo) could fight at 145 that’s close to his height,” added Sterling. “You almost lose that fight if Volkanovski loses. Why not just make it and see what happens?”

Sterling went to suggest that, should White maintain his stance on Cejudo’s pursuit of 145-pound gold, he’d be more than happy to welcome the former champ back to the cage himself in a clash for the bantamweight belt.

