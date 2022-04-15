Sterling Asks Whittaker/Tuivasa To Apologize, Whittaker Responds

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is just getting started addressing his doubters, including UFC fighter Robert Whittaker.

Sterling earned the split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 273. He defied the betting odds and silenced a lot of his detractors in the process with the impressive victory.

Two of those doubters were Whittaker and heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, who blasted Sterling leading up to the fight for how he handled getting the title via disqualification at UFC 259.

After getting the win at UFC 273, Sterling made his way back to Whittaker and Tuivasa on social media and demanded they apologize for their previous comments.

.Whats up fellas? I need this back by the morning. Enjoy the night 😉 🍻 @robwhittakermma @bambamtuivasa pic.twitter.com/Gp2wOcG08J — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2022

“Whats up fellas? I need this back by the morning. Enjoy the night,” Sterling tweeted at Whittaker and Tuivasa.

Well isn't there egg on my face…congrats mate, I have recently had a perspective change. — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 14, 2022

After getting word of Sterling’s demands, Whittaker responded in kind and seemed to poke fun at himself for doubting the 135-pound champion.

“Well isn’t there egg on my face,” Whittaker said. “Congrats mate, I have recently had a perspective change.”

Despite earning the win on the judges’ scorecards at UFC 273, some believe that Yan deserved the victory by winning three of the five rounds. The lone round that was unanimously questioned was Round 1, with Rounds 2 and 3 going to Sterling and the championship rounds to Yan.

Sterling is expected to face former champion TJ Dillashaw for his next title defense. As he still holds the UFC title, it seems that Sterling will continue defending himself against naysayers, new and old.

How did you score Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 at UFC 273?