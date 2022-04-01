Strickland Promises To “Dry Hump” Pereira If He Gets Hit

While UFC middleweight Sean Strickland prefers doing the talking with his fists, he admits that dangerous kickboxer Alex Pereira may cause a change in tactics.

Since returning to action in 2020 after a lengthy layoff, Strickland has been at his best. After besting Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, and Krzysztof Jotko, “Tarzan” shot into the top 10 with a dominant main event victory over Uriah Hall. Most recently, Strickland jumped to #4 with another headline triumph, this time over Jack Hermansson.

Despite his high ranking and prominent place in the title picture, Strickland appears set to meet an unranked opponent inside the Octagon next, but not just any unranked opponent.

The desire to push Pereira, a former two-division Glory kickboxing champion who boasts a knockout win over UFC champion Israel Adesanya, to the top is clear. In two fights, the Brazilian has got past Andreas Michailidis and the in-form Bruno Silva.

Despite not boasting a number next to his name, many believe the victor of Pereira’s clash with Strickland, slated for UFC 277 on July 30, will challenge for the 185-pound gold soon after.

Super interesting matchup in the works for UFC 277 on July 30 … Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is verbally agreed to, per sources. Has the look of an all action fight on the feet. No official location for this card yet. pic.twitter.com/jBK8Kylayf — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2022

With 21 KOs in kickboxing and four in his five MMA victories to date, Pereira’s threat on the feet is lethal and undeniable. Despite Strickland’s credentials in the standup realm, even he’s ready to change up his strategy if necessary.

Pereira To Bring Out Stricklandov?

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland assessed his next opponent and the dangers he’ll have to deal with against the elite Brazilian striker.

In Pereira’s last outing, Silva, a talented striker who’d recorded three consecutive knockouts in the UFC and seven in-a-row overall prior to the clash, came in looking to change levels and drag Pereira out of his comfort zone.

While wrestling and jiu-jitsu isn’t a trait we’ve come to attach to Strickland’s game, with the 31-year-old even often appearing to insult the discipline, “Tarzan” is more than happy to “dry hump” his way to victory if he eats some heavy shots on July 30.

“Listen, guys, jiu-jitsu? I do the fuckin’ man game, the fuckin’ man dance <holds up fists>. I’m not trying to fuckin’ take you down and put my cock in your face or give you an aggressive hug. I’m trying to do the fuckin’ man dance,” reminded Strickland. “Now that being said, if Pereira hits me, I’m gonna take him down and <makes humping gesture> fuckin’ dry hump him for fuckin’ 15 minutes. [LAUGHS]”

Sean Strickland takes down Court McGee. (Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

After his last performance, a five-round clash with Hermansson that left a little to be desired in terms of action, some fans turned against Strickland, accusing him of not backing up his talk in the Octagon.

Should he grind out success against Pereira using a heavy wrestling approach, it stands to reason “Tarzan” wouldn’t be the most popular fighter on the roster.

However, if it secures him a date with “The Last Stylebender,” it’s hard to imagine he’d care.

