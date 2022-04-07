Tai Tuivasa Makes Cameo In ‘Drink West’ Australian Lager Commercial

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has created an Australian lager business and was the centerpiece of a fun advertisement to announce its launch.

Tuivasa has launched Drink West Lager alongside UFC fighter Tyson Pedro and rugby star Nathan Cleary. In addition to his accolades inside the Octagon, he’s proven to be quite fond of drinking, as evidenced by his post-fight ‘shoey’ celebrations.

But Tuivasa also has some musical talent, as he showcased alongside Pedro and Cleary in a recent commercial for Drink West.

Tuivasa’s profile has skyrocketed during his five-fight winning streak, which has included recent knockouts over Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai. He is the third-ranked heavyweight contender and recently called out former UFC champion Stipe Miocic for his next Octagon appearance.

Tuivasa has also been known to sing along to his walkout music as he makes his way to the Octagon. As he made his walk to the cage for the biggest fight of his career against Lewis at UFC 271, a relaxed Tuivasa sang along to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

Tuivasa has joined Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Robert Whittaker amongst the top fighters out of Oceania. This recent business launch could potentially be the first of many for the emerging heavyweight star.

