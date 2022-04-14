Tatiana Suarez: I Have The Skills To Be A Champ-Champ

UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez believes she has the tools to become only the second women’s double champion in UFC history.

Suarez is currently recovering from a knee injury on which she recently had surgery performed. For her return, she is anticipating competing at flyweight before returning to strawweight.

The 31-year-old has not fought since 2019 but remains undefeated as a fighter. She holds remarkable wins over Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso, both of whom have gained serious momentum in their respective divisions since their losses to her.

Roxanne Modafferi was scheduled to face the undefeated prospect following her two-year absence but the knee injury forced Suarez to withdraw from UFC 266.

She’s now aiming for a return to the Octagon sometime this summer, preferably international fight week, as she aims to take on both the flyweight and strawweight divisions.

A goal of hers is to become the champion of both weight classes she told Helen Yee in an exclusive interview.

“Yeah, that is a goal of mine,” said Suarez. “I think that I have the skills to do it. People always say, ‘You have some of the best wrestling, or you’re one of the best wrestlers out there. You could be one of the best wrestlers.’ 100%, without a doubt in my mind, I am the best wrestler in women’s MMA… From featherweight to strawweight, I believe I can beat anybody in wrestling, in terms of that skill set. So, I think that is something that can get me two belts. Just because I’m far ahead in that discipline.”

In her way of accomplishing the ‘double champ’ status are both UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. It’s unknown which division Suarez will aim to conquer first yet with her return set to be at flyweight, her eyes will firmly be on the 125lbs crown for now.

Do you believe Tatiana Suarez has what it takes to become a UFC double champion?