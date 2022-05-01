Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Highlights: Taylor Takes Split Decision

The historic bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano took place tonight, and you can find the highlights and results right here on MMANews.com!

Tonight, Katie Taylor put her 20-0 record on the line against Amanda Serrano inside the iconic Madison Square Garden. There was a $1 million bet on the line between these two ladies’ respective promoters, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

If Taylor won, Hearns would get $1 million from Serrano’s promoter Paul. If Serrano won, it is Hearns who would cough up the milli to the YouTuber.

You can read up on the face-to-face interview between Paul and Hearns right here. You can also view the face-to-face between Taylor and Serrano here and their pre-fight press conference here.

Finally, you can check out the highlights from the first female boxing headliner in MSG history below!

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano

The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell 🤯#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/ImphE8qvV6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor starts strong in Round 9 in a very close fight 👊#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/AO1bKLTkWX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT. 🔥🔥🔥



We're going to the scorecards 🔢#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/imn871S77g — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Below, you can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card.