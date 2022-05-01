Sunday, May 1, 2022
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Highlights: Taylor Takes Split Decision

By Clyde Aidoo
The historic bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano took place tonight, and you can find the highlights and results right here on MMANews.com!

Tonight, Katie Taylor put her 20-0 record on the line against Amanda Serrano inside the iconic Madison Square Garden. There was a $1 million bet on the line between these two ladies’ respective promoters, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

If Taylor won, Hearns would get $1 million from Serrano’s promoter Paul. If Serrano won, it is Hearns who would cough up the milli to the YouTuber.

You can read up on the face-to-face interview between Paul and Hearns right here. You can also view the face-to-face between Taylor and Serrano here and their pre-fight press conference here.

Finally, you can check out the highlights from the first female boxing headliner in MSG history below!

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano

Below, you can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card.

  • Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via split decision (94-96, 96-93, 97-93)
  • Liam Smith TKOs Jessie Vargas: R10, 0:41
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn def. Elin Cederroos via unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91×2)
  • Galal Yafai def. Miguel Cartagena: R2 (Corner stoppage)
  • Austin Williams def. Chordale Booker via TKO R1, 2:25
  • Reshat Mati def. Joe Eli Hernandez via unanimous decision (80-72×3)
  • Skye Nicolson def. Paisley Davis via unanimous decision (60-53×3)
  • Khalil Coe def. William Langston via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 60-54)
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
