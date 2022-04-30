Saturday, April 30, 2022
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Takes Place Tonight

By Clyde Aidoo
The historic bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano takes place tonight, and you can find the highlights and results right here on MMANews.com!

Tonight, Katie Taylor will put her unblemished 20-0 record on the line against Amanda Serrano inside the iconic Madison Square Garden. If the high caliber of this contest isn’t enough, there is also a $1 million bet on the line between these two ladies’ respective promoters, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

If Taylor wins, he will get $1 million from Serrano’s promoter Paul. If Paul wins, it is Hearns who will cough up the milli to the YouTuber.

The action kicks off at 7:30 PM ET, with the main event expected to begin shortly after 10:00 PM.

To get you further hyped for the event, you can read up on the face-to-face interview between Paul and Hearns right here. You can also view the face-to-face between Taylor and Serrano here and their pre-fight press conference here.

Below, you can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card.

  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
  • Franchon Crews-Dezern vs. Elin Cederroos
  • Liam Smith vs. Jessie Vargas
  • Galal Yafaivs. Miguel Cartagena
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis
  • Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker
  • Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez
  • Khalil Coe vs. William Langston
