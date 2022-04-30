Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Takes Place Tonight

The historic bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano takes place tonight, and you can find the highlights and results right here on MMANews.com!

Tonight, Katie Taylor will put her unblemished 20-0 record on the line against Amanda Serrano inside the iconic Madison Square Garden. If the high caliber of this contest isn’t enough, there is also a $1 million bet on the line between these two ladies’ respective promoters, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

If Taylor wins, he will get $1 million from Serrano’s promoter Paul. If Paul wins, it is Hearns who will cough up the milli to the YouTuber.

The action kicks off at 7:30 PM ET, with the main event expected to begin shortly after 10:00 PM.

