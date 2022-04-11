Torres Claims She Beat Dern, Says “Sh*t Happens” When Left To Judges

UFC women’s strawweight Tecia Torres regrets leaving her UFC 273 loss against Mackenzie Dern to the judges but maintains she did enough to earn the nod on the scorecards.

On this past weekend’s pay-per-view main card, Dern and Torres collided in a clash of top 115lbers, with a place in title contention on the line. As expected, the bout saw “The Tiny Tornado” attempt to utilize her superior striking, while the Brazilian looked to take the fight to the ground and implement her immense Brazilian jiu-jitsu abilities.

After an entertaining three rounds, in which Dern’s grappling seemingly secured the second and Torres’ skills on the feet banked the third, the result came down to how the three judges scored a tight feeling-out first frame.

Despite being given the fight by Barry Luxenberg, the scorecards of Derek Cleary and Chris Lee meant Torres left the Octagon with her three-fight win streak snapped.

Releasing a post-fight statement on Instagram, Torres admitted regret over allowing the fight to go the full three rounds. Nevertheless, she believes her performance in the opening round should have earned her a sixth-straight victory.

“My heart is heavy I wish I would have pushed a little more tonight. Came up short in a split decision. I really felt I had rounds 1 & 3. Stats agree as well ehhh sh*t happens when you leave it to the judges. Back to the gym. I am proud of my improvements. — Congrats on the win to my beautiful @raquel_pennington you displayed beautiful boxing tonight. ❤️ We live a crazy ass life but I wouldn’t change it for anything! Born For This! ⬅️”

In the post, Torres also congratulated her partner Raquel Pennington, who defeated Aspen Ladd on the preliminary card. If a large portion of fans and media members are to be believed, the couple should be celebrating two wins this week.

Fans & Media Split On Torres/Dern Result

Per MMA Decisions, while seven media members scored the fight 29-28 in Dern’s favor, the Brazilian was the loser according to 11, who all had Torres taking two of the three rounds.

The gulf in scoring was even wider in the fan vote, which saw 67.2% of participating supporters come to the conclusion Torres had done enough to extend her win streak and move into the strawweight top five.

While the small sample size certainly isn’t indicative of the wider audience, it at least shows how tight the contest was.

Torres will now look to recover ahead of her attempt to rebound next time out. Dern, meanwhile, will have gold on her mind having bounced back from her 2021 main event defeat to Marina Rodriguez.

How did you score the main card fight between Tecia Torres and Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273?