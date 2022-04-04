Teixeira: Strickland Isn’t As Tough As Pereira’s Last Opponent

While Sean Strickland may appear to be a major step up in competition for relative UFC newcomer Alex Pereira, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira isn’t so sure.

When he arrived in the UFC, the anticipation for Pereira, a former double kickboxing champion in the renowned Glory promotion, to make his debut was high. When he did so at UFC 268 by brutally knocking Andreas Michailidis out with a flying knee, the hype for the Brazilian rose.

While he didn’t find a finish in his second outing at UFC Vegas 50, Pereira did no damage to his stock by grinding out a unanimous decision victory over compatriot Bruno Silva, who was riding a 3-0 promotional record and back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses into the clash.

Alex Pereira & Bruno Silva just left it all in the Octagon 🤜🤛 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/OJVEyagbos — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Now, with a third combat sports collision with reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya, whom Pereira bested twice in kickboxing, on his mind, the 34-year-old is set for the opportunity to jump straight from unranked to the title conversation in his next outing, slated to be against top-five contender Strickland at UFC 277.

But while many will suggest “Tarzan,” who boasts an unblemished 19-0 record at 185 pounds, will be the stiffest test for Pereira to date, the Brazilian’s coach, 205-pound UFC titleholder Teixeira, begs to differ.

Teixeira: Strickland Is A Great Matchup For Pereira

During a recent interview with The Cornerman_MMA, Teixeira, who trains Pereira at his Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym, discussed what’s next for his man in the Octagon.

The Brazilian downplayed the idea that Strickland will represent a steep increase in competition for “Poatan,” claiming his compatriot is ready to face even Adesanya. Teixeira also suggested that Silva, the latest name added to Pereira’s résumé, is tougher than the #4-ranked middleweight.

“They talk about this guy, Sean Strickland… Alex is the type of guy—he’s ready man,” said Teixeira. “He’s definitely working on his ground (game), he’s improving every time, you know. He’s very good in standup, very good at distance, and just a mature fighter… I think he’s ready to fight Adesanya right now.

“I think (Strickland) is gonna be a great fight for Alex,” continued Teixeira. “The fight with Bruno was good, you know. It was a tough fight. He fought a tremendous—I think Bruno, for sure, is tougher than Sean Strickland, in my opinion.”

Strickland will be looking to prove Teixeira wrong when he shares the cage with Pereira on July 30, be it on the feet or via ‘dry humping’ on the ground, as Strickland recently put it.

Do you agree with Glover Teixeira? Was Bruno Silva a tougher test for Alex Pereira than Sean Strickland will be?