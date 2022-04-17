The Triple C-Mighty Mouse Alliance? Cejudo Says “Stay Tuned”

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson have linked up years after their classic rematch four years ago.

The year was 2016. Demetrious Johnson was running roughshod over the UFC‘s flyweight division four years into his reign of dominance, and his next targeted victim was a relatively young Henry Cejudo only three years into his MMA career.

Still, Cejudo’s status as an Olympic gold medalist made him a credible foe for Johnson. But even Cejudo would admit that at this point in his MMA career, he wasn’t credible enough.

Image Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson defeated Cejudo via first-round KO, with the Olympian looking ill-equipped for the mighty task at hand.

Two years later, with three more fights and two more years of experience under his belt, Cejudo got another crack at Mighty Mouse, and he made good on it.

In what was a hyper-competitive rematch, Cejudo edged out Johnson via split decision. Little could the MMA world know the ramifications those scorecards would have on the history of the sport.

A Triple C & Mighty Mouse Reunion

Following this bout, Johnson would be involved in an unprecedented MMA trade that saw the former flyweight king dealt to ONE Championship and Ben “Funky” Askren shipped to the UFC.

As for Cejudo, he would go on to win the bantamweight championship and retire in 2020.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool, signaling an impending return to competition, and Johnson is coming off a victory in a “mixed rules” MMA/Muay-Thai bout against Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Another change? Johnson and Cejudo reuniting in Triple C’s home.

Guess who stopped by The Cejudo hacienda today. Stay tuned 🐐 🐐 #frenemies pic.twitter.com/tHpC4sdrVK — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

“Guess who stopped by The Cejudo hacienda today. Stay tuned #frenemies,” Cejudo wrote beside a pair of goat emojis.

What could Cejudo be teasing? A Triple C/Mighty Mouse buddy comic book series? A trilogy fight that will blindside the entire MMA community? Or perhaps Cejudo and Johnson will be the first MMA duo to enter pro-wrestling together as a team? “The Mighty Americans?”

Who the heck knows. One thing you can be sure of, though, is that MMA News will keep you posted should anything come from this tease from “Triple C.”

What do you think Henry Cejudo’s “stay tuned” is referring to?