Tsarukyan Names Drugs & Guns As Biggest Negatives Of America

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has detailed the positives and negatives of living in America.

Tsarukyan, who was born to an Armenian family in Georgia and resides in Russia, has quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Since a debut loss to Islam Makhachev in 2019, the 25-year-old has won five straight, including victories over Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Joel Álvarez.

After back-to-back appearances in Abu Dhabi during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsarukyan’s last two Octagon outings have come in Las Vegas, Nevada. With that in mind, the Russian-Armenian fighter has had ample time to experience the culture in the US.

During a recent interview with the LA-based Olymp Fight Club, Tsarukyan named the money-making options available in America as the biggest positives of being in the aptly named ‘Land of Opportunity’.

“I love opportunities here in America. It offers great opportunities for earning money,” said Tsarukyan. “Another feature is people’s loyalty. No one cares about what you wear, they don’t pay attention actually.”

However, his take on the country wasn’t all positive. Discussing the negatives of being in the US, Tsarukyan pointed to the availability of drugs and lack of gun control as the biggest drawbacks.

“There are minuses, too. Everyone is in the same position. For example, if the rich did something, he will not only benefit but also will suffer, as the poor do. In other countries it is different,” Tsarukyan continued. “Downside is, of course, drugs, which is a big minus of it as drugs are available. What else then… buying and keeping guns at home. This is also dangerous.” (Translated by Olymp Fight Club)

Tsarukyan has remained in the US since his last UFC fight. He’s now awaiting his second bout of 2022 as he looks to continue his surge up the lightweight ladder.

In his last outing, Tsarukyan secured his second consecutive TKO stoppage in brutal fashion. After busting Álvarez open with some vicious elbows in the first round of their UFC Vegas 49 clash, the Russian-Armenian secured the finish in the second with an onslaught of blood-inducing blows.

What do you make of Arman Tsarukyan’s take on the positives and negatives of living in America?