Tsarukyan Reveals Gamrot’s Manager Wants To Block Potential Fight

Rising UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is hoping to face Mateusz Gamrot next, but says there’s one individual doing their best to stop it from happening.

From Khamzat Chimaev post-UFC 267, which was also endorsed by Dana White, to newcomer Muhammad Mokaev prior to his recent fight announcement, the idea that ‘nobody wants to face’ certain fighters has been a rising narrative in the promotion.

The latest lightweight incarnation of that has been Tsarukyan, who’s struggled to secure an opponent inside the top 10. And given the way that he brutalized and bloodied Joel Álvarez last time out, who can blame them?

With an elbow-tastic victory over the Spaniard at UFC Vegas 49 in February, Tsarukyan extended his Octagon win streak to five and cemented his spot just outside the 155-pound top 10.

But after a host more callouts of the #8-ranked Gregor Gillespie went unanswered, the Russian-Armenian’s hopes of fighting up the ladder have dwindled. With that in mind, he’s turned his name to another rising contender in Gamrot.

After acknowledging the Polish lightweight as “the only one who raised his hand” for a fight, Tsarukyan called on the UFC to make it happen. But despite Gamrot’s willingness, one man in the corner of “Gamer” isn’t so keen: his manager, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert.

During a recent appearance on The Schmozone podcast, Tsarukyan revealed the efforts of Gamrot’s manager to stop the bout from coming together, citing both men’s association with ATT and the little progress a victory would bring either man as Lambert’s reasons.

“We have one opponent, it’s Gamrot. But Gamrot’s manager, he doesn’t want to see that fight cause we are both like, (we) train at ATT,” revealed Tsarukyan. “And he said like, ‘It’s no point to get (that) fight now. You’re #11, he’s #12, and if you (beat) him, you get like, #10 or #11.’ He said, ‘I wanna see (you) fight in top five maybe.’

“We didn’t train together. But he trains there, I trained there before, too, you know? I have good relationship with them, and Dan Lambert, he’s manager, he’s owner at ATT, and he understood like, we are both good fighters and we are both gonna be champion. That’s why he thinks it’s not a good fight for us. But I know I’ll beat him and I just want to fight,” insisted Tsarukyan.

Nevertheless, it seems Lambert may well be overruled.

Tsarukyan Expects To Face Gamrot At June 25 UFC Fight Night

Despite the ATT owner’s preference for both men to face different names, it doesn’t seem like Tsarukyan will be backing down from his desire to challenge Gamrot. Reiterating his intention to share the Octagon with “Gamer,” the #11-ranked lightweight branded the matchup as “perfect.”

“I wanna do this fight because Gamrot wants to fight me, I want to fight with him, and he accepted my call(out),” asserted Tsarukyan. “I think it’s going to be a good fight. We are both wrestlers, and we (have) good win streaks. I think it’s perfect fight and good fight for me, too.”

Tsarukyan went on to reveal that matchmaker Sean Shelby is also keen on booking the bout. But ultimately, whether to face Gamrot or someone else, the Russian-Armenian says he’ll be making the walk to the cage on June 25.

“I think (the UFC will make it happen). Matchmaker (Sean Shelby) wants to see that fight, too. That’s why it’s probably gonna be Gamrot. But, anyway, he accept that fight three weeks ago, or four weeks ago, but no information (since). I just train, I don’t know. But my manager said, ‘Your fight is gonna be June 25,’ and to be ready that day. I’m gonna be ready that day and it doesn’t matter who is gonna be my opponent,” concluded Tsarukyan.

I want to fight the best in the world, you are one of them. Let’s go 👊 https://t.co/dbll5UoVRr — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) April 3, 2022

How do you think a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot would play out?