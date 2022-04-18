Watch: 52-Year-Old Tsuyoshi Kosaka Earns Violent KO At RIZIN 35

Former UFC fighter Tsuyoshi Kosaka didn’t look a day past 52 years old in a first-round knockout win at RIZIN 35 this past weekend.

Kosaka landed a massive right hook just minutes into his fight with Mikio Ueda, who is half his age. After dropping Ueda, Kosaka followed it up with some hard ground-and-pound to finish the fight.

Watch Kosaka finish Ueda in vicious fashion below.

This was Kosaka’s retirement fight, as he announced before the event.

Kosaka made his UFC debut back at UFC 16, earning a unanimous decision victory over Kimo Leopoldo. He also fought against the likes of Bas Rutten and Pedro Rizzo during his time in the Octagon.

Kosaka competed for the majority of his career in Rings Japan and handed MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko his first career loss in 2000. Before his latest win over Ueda, he had lost three-straight fights in RIZIN and HEAT.

While Kosaka may not be a household name in most MMA circles, he competed against some of the biggest names in the sport at a time when MMA was just beginning to hit its stride on the global stage.

What are your thoughts on Tsuyoshi Kosaka’s knockout?