Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Results & Highlights: Fury Sleeps Whyte

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte took place live today and you can find all the results and highlights right here on MMANews.com.

Fury vs. Whyte went down from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The main event featured WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury taking on the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte in a high-stakes title unification bout.

Fury entered this bout with a record of 31 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw. In the other corner, Whyte came in with a professional record of 28-2.

It was a family affair today as Tyson’s younger brother Tommy put his undefeated record on the line when he took on Daniel Bocianski.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Highlights

In one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight bouts of the year, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury put his title up for grabs against streaking challenger Dillian Whyte. Here are the sights, sounds, and highlights from their epic heavyweight clash:

TYSON FURY WINS!



He knocks out Whyte



✅ The undisputed heavyweight champ.#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/g6dhclV2NV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 23, 2022

Fury vs. Whyte Quick Results

WBC Heavyweight Title Bout: Tyson Fury (c) def. Dillian Whyte via R6 TKO (2:59)

Ekow Essuman def. Darren Tetley via unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112)

Light Heavyweight: Tommy Fury def. Daniel Bocianski via unanimous decision (60-54)

WBC Silver Featherweight Title: Nick Ball def. Isaac Lowe via R6 TKO (1:45)

Heavyweight: David Adeleye def. Chris Healey via R4 TKO (0:53)