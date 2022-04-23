Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Takes Place Live Tonight On PPV

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte takes place live tonight, and you can find all the results and highlights right here on MMANews.com.

Fury vs. Whyte will come to you from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The main event will feature WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury taking on the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte in a high-stakes title unification bout.

Fury enters this bout with a record of 31 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw. In the other corner, Whyte comes in with a professional record of 28-2.

It will be a family affair tonight as Tyson’s younger brother Tommy will put his undefeated record on the line tonight when he takes on Daniel Bocianski.

Fury vs. Whyte will be available in the United States on ESPN+ PPV for $69.99. In the UK, it can be viewed on BT Sport Box Office for £24.95.

Here is the full card for tonight’s Fury vs. Whyte card below. Be sure to keep checking back right here for the live results and highlights!

WBC Heavyweight Title Bout: Tyson Fury (c) vs Dillian Whyte

WBO International Super-Featherweight Title: Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero

Light Heavyweight: Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

WBC Silver Featherweight Title: Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Heavyweight: David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Featherweight: Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC

Light Heavyweight: Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Super-Featherweight: Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure