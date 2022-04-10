Khamzat Chimaev, Burns Bank Big After UFC 273 Slugfest

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns put on an all-time classic at UFC 273, and they were paid an extra $50k for it.

Chimaev faced easily the toughest test of his career against Burns on the UFC 273 main card. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, but Chimaev ended up earning a unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Chimaev and Burns both faced plenty of adversity in the matchup and ended up taking home ‘Fight of the Night’ honors after their three-round battle. Chimaev remains undefeated in his MMA career and followed up his quick submission of Li Jingliang at UFC 267 with a gritty performance.

Check out some of the highlights from Chimaev vs. Burns below.

Just in case you missed the war between Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev last night #UFC273 🔥 pic.twitter.com/30kSvSEbCl — Bruno (@YaBoiBru) April 10, 2022

This was the first decision win for Chimaev in his professional career.

In the UFC 273 headliner, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski put on a ‘Performance of the Night’ showcase against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. He mauled Jung in every facet of the fight before referee Herb Dean stepped in to save Jung from more damage in Round 4.

Volkanovski has now successfully defended his title three times and continues to get better after upending Max Holloway for the belt in their first matchup at UFC 245.

44-year-old Aleksei Oleinik continues to defy the odds after a ‘Performance of the Night’-deserving win over Jared Vanderaa at UFC 273. After nearly getting finished by Vanderaa on the ground, Oleinik was able to reverse position and earn a neck crank submission.

Aleksei Oleinik submits Jared Vanderaa with a scarf hold neck crack pic.twitter.com/Rq4ct7pvDX — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) April 9, 2022

Oleinik snapped a three-fight losing streak with the victory.

Do you agree with the UFC 273 post-fight bonuses? What did you think of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns?