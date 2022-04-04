The Countdown To UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Zombie Officially Begins

UFC 273 is now days away, and leading the charge of a stacked pay-per-view card is a spring tripleheader set to take full bloom.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will have the opportunity to again show why he is one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters when he defends his featherweight title against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The co-main event will feature a grudge match of epic proportions when Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan settle who is the one true undisputed UFC bantamweight champion one year after #KneeGate.

And the other feature bout will be between #2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and the undefeated hype train of hype trains, Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev.

All three bouts were highlighted in the official UFC 273 Countdown video.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Zombie: Countdown

“I’m too sharp. I’m too calculated. I’m just gonna have my way with him.” – Alexander volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Strikes Brian Ortega

In the Countdown video, Volkanovski shows you that he is able to dig deep after going down under to swim with sharks and leave no stone unturned in the refinement of his tools. He expects that arsenal to be more than enough to leave the Zombie grounded at UFC 273.

“When it comes down to a situation where I have to knock him out or make him submit, those are still my specialties. So if there’s a chance, I’m not going to miss it.” – Chan Sung Jung

The Korean Zombie, Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Countdown video chronicles The Korean Zombie’s killer instinct as well as the inspiration he has given to Koreans worldwide. It also documents his journey to and from his first title shot up to his second crack at UFC gold this weekend.

“At UFC 273, I get my hands on him and show him who the real king of this division is.” – Aljamain sterling

Aljamain Sterling, Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the Countdown video, not only do we continue to get UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling’s thoughts on the UFC 259 #kneegate controversy, but we learn how significant his recent neck surgery is to his future plans. Those plans begin with his performance at UFC 273, which he expects to be career-defining.

“At that exact moment, I was like, ‘What have I done?’” – Petr Yan

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The fallout from Petr Yan’s knee included Yan losing his bantamweight title moments after his illegal knee. In the Countdown video, we learn how the Russian has prepared to redeem himself and reunite with the undisputed championship.

“I believe in my resilience, and my experience, and my jiu-jitsu, my striking. All that together, it’s gonna be a rough night for Chimaev. We’ll put that hype to the test.” – Gilbert burns

Gilbert Burns, Credit: Getty Images

One of the biggest themes for the Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown is “experience vs. hype.” On the experience end, Burns explains in the Countdown video that he’s been exactly where Chimaev was at one point in his career prior to being humbled. At UFC 273, he plans on playing the roles of the humbler as well as the spoiler.

“Give me all the pressure, bro. All the problems. I’ll smash them all. Do you understand?” – Khamzat chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Viewers would be hard-pressed to come away from the UFC 273 Countdown video unconvinced of Chimaev’s confidence level ahead of the biggest fight of his career. The video walks through why Chimaev has received the enormous amount of hype he has thus far in his career and his towering confidence leading into this crucial bout.

UFC 273 takes place this Saturday, April 9, 2022, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find the full card and viewing information below followed by the UFC 273 Countdown video.

(Bout Order Subject To Change)

UFC 273 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 PM ET)

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC 273 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

UFC 273 Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. The Korean Zombie

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Without further ado, you can check out the UFC 273 Countdown video below!