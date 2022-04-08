UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Zombie Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 273 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 273 takes place Saturday, April 9, 2022, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight championship against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The co-main event will spotlight a bantamweight title unification grudge match between undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan. And of course, all eyes will be on the feature welterweight bout between #2-ranked Gilbert Burns and undefeated juggernaut Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev.

Also on the card will be top-10 strawweights Mackenzie Dern (#5) and Tecia Torres (#7).

Below, you can find some of the most memorable moments from today’s UFC 273 pre-fight press conference featuring each of the above fighters.

The Arrivals

The 𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒚 𝑻𝒐𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒅𝒐 makes her way to the stage 🌪



[​​ @TeciaTorres | #UFC273 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/Pw8DQ9DmSc — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2022

No Mercy makes his way to the mic 🎙



[ @PetrYanUFC | #UFC273 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/PqNNddFBTi — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2022

Memorable Moments



The Champ is aiming for two more fights in 2022 👀



[ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFC273 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/L77fAtQ7KC — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2022

Aljo is coming to shut the haters up Saturday 🤫



[ @FunkMasterMMA | #UFC273 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/NpkVJHhLSI — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2022

The Champ can't wait to put on a show 🍿



[ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFC273 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/9UdDPErk0D — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2022

The UFC did not allow face-offs, perhaps in part due to Dana White‘s absence and Petr Yan threatening to eradicate Aljamain Sterling and his team on sight. However, Volkanovski insisted on facing off with The Korean Zombie, and he got his wish.

Extended Highlights

You can view the extended highlights from today’s UFC 273 pre-fight press conference below.

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 273 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right down below!

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow and over the weekend for ongoing coverage of UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Zombie!