Rankings Report: UFC 273’s Three Big Winners Reap The Rewards

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 273, and all three winners of Saturday’s big tripleheader are reaping the benefits of their victories. Read on to find out where they landed in the updated rankings plus all the other changes this week.

Men’s Pound for Pound: After defeating The Korean Zombie in the UFC 273 main event, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski moves to #2 on the P4P rankings, which causes Israel Adesanya to drop to #3.

Also, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling appears in the P4P rankings at #12 after his big win over Petr Yan in the co-main event, causing Yan to fall four spots to #13. Other former champs moving down along with Yan are Brandon Moreno (#14) and Robert Whittaker (#15).

Other changes in the P4P rankings this week are Glover Teixeira (#9), Deiveson Figueiredo (#10), and Stipe Miocic (#11) moving up one spot each.

Women’s Pound for Pound: After her victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273, Mackenzie Dern moves up one position to #12, and Irene Aldana drops to #13. Raquel Pennington also appears at #15 following her win over Aspen Ladd during the pay-per-view.

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern moves up one spot to #4, causing Xiaonan Yan to drop to #5. Additionally, Amanda Ribas (#8) and Michelle Waterson (#9) swap places.

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot (#6) and Jennifer Maia (#7) swap places this week.

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington shoots up three spots to #4 after defeating Aspen Ladd at UFC 273, causing Ladd to drop three spots to #7.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Calvin Katter (#4) and Chan Sung Jung (#5) swap places after Jung’s loss to Volkanovski.

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier is now tied with Justin Gaethje as the #1 contender.

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev skyrockets up to #3 after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 via unanimous decision, causing Burns to drop to #4. Leon Edwards now occupies the #2 position, up from last week’s #3 spot. Chimaev’s leap causes Vicente Luque (#5), Belal Muhammad (#6), Stephen Thompson (#7), Jorge Masvidal (#8), Sean Brady (#9), Neil Magny (#10), and Michael Chiesa (#11) to each drop one position.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura moves up one spot to be tied with Chris Daukaus at #9.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 273?