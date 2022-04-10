UFC 273 Results & Highlights: Volkanovski TKOs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273 took place tonight, and you can find all the results and highlights from the card right here!

The first UFC pay-per-view of spring featured a massive triple-header! First up, it was the undefeated Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev who faced the most difficult matchup of his UFC run when he took on Gilbert “Durinho” Burns.

Then, in the co-main event, an epic grudge match took place when bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling met interim champ Petr Yan to unify the title.

Lastly, in the main-event, #3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and MMA News’ #4-ranked fighter of 2021 Alexander Volkanovski faced “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in what was the Korean’s second career opportunity at the UFC featherweight strap.

Check out all the results and highlights of UFC 273 below.

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa

In this heavyweight bout, 44-year-old veteran Aleksei Oleinik earned the first finish of the night by submitting Jared Vanderaa with a neck crank. Catch the end of the fight below.

Oleinik wins by submission for the 47th time in 60 career wins 🤯



Stream #UFC273 on @ESPNPlus 🔜 https://t.co/Lvgzb6BYhZ pic.twitter.com/0U0tWVohtA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2022

Preliminary Card Highlights

Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall

Canada’s Mike Malott marked his UFC debut with a stunning TKO of Mickey Gall in their welterweight bout. Catch the end of the fight below.

Ian Garry def. Darian Weeks

Ireland’s Ian Garry made it two wins in as many UFC appearances, earning a unanimous decision victory over Darian Weeks in their welterweight clash. Catch the post-fight highlights below.

Still undefeated!@IanGarryMMA earns the UD victory to make it 9️⃣-0️⃣ in his sophomore showing! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/UgUCyqbhDV — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel

To open the main card, Mark Madsen took on Vinc Pichel in this lightweight bout. In round one, Madsen landed successive leg kicks and earned a takedown. Round two saw Madsen land another takedown, but Pichel managed to escape and land a takedown of his own. In round three, Madsen landed yet another takedown and dominated Pichel on the ground to round out a unanimous decision win. Catch the decision below.

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres

In this women’s strawweight bout, Mackenzie Dern earned a split decision victory over Tecia Torres. In round one, both fighters had success on the feet, with Dern rocking Torres late in the round. Round two saw Dern almost end the fight with a standing kimura, and then with a knee bar, but Torres remained calm to defend herself. Round three was a back and forth affair in which Dern landed a takedown, and Torres knocked the Brazilian down with a wicked up kick. Catch the end of the fight below.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns

Chimaev proved the hype is real with a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns in what was an absolute classic. Round one saw Chimaev get a takedown early and knock Burns to the canvas, landing a flurry of punches to almost end the fight. A candidate for round of the year, the second saw both men have success on the feet, with Gilbert landing two knockdowns. Round three saw Khamzat unload on Burns against the fence, but the Brazilian returned the favor with a few huge strikes of his own. Catch the highlights below.

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling is now the undisputed bantamweight champ after earning a split decision victory over Petr Yan. In round one, Yan pushed the pace, with both men having minimal success on the feet. Round two saw Sterling land a takedown, engage Yan in a body lock and attempt a rear-naked choke, before landing heavy ground and pound. Round three saw Sterling trap Yan in a body lock once again, but the Russian managed to survive. Yan took advantage in round four, having success on the feet, fending off Sterling’s takedown attempt, and landing one of his own before dominating from on top. Round five saw Yan get the better of the grappling exchanges, taking Sterling’s back. Catch the highlights below.

25 minutes of action in the books. Who you got? 👀 #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/mW6xFs8g8V — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022

Alexander Volkanovski def. The Korean Zombie

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski put on a striking clinic to defend his belt against The Korean Zombie. Round one saw Volkanovski rattle the Zombie on the feet, knocking him to the canvas late on. Volkanovski rocked the Zombie several times in round two, and landed two takedowns. Round three saw Volkanovski knock the Zombie to the canvas and land a flurry of strikes, but couldn’t put him away before the buzzer. And in round four, the champ landed a mean right that stunned the Zombie, with the ref stepping in to award a TKO victory to Volkanovski. Catch the highlights below.

UFC 273 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 PM ET)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via submission: R1, 3.39

Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

UFC 273 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Ian Garry def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Anthony Hernandez def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall via TKO: R1, 3.41

UFC 273 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski def. The Korean Zombie via TKO: R4, 0.45

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)