UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Results & Highlights

UFC 273 takes place live tonight on pay-per-view, and you can find all the results and highlights from the card right here!

It’s time for the first UFC pay-per-view of the spring highlighted by a massive triple-header! First up, the undefeated Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev will be tasked with the most difficult matchup of his UFC run when he takes on Gilbert “Durinho” Burns.

Then, in the co-main event, an epic grudge match will take place when the UFC bantamweight championship is unified when champion Aljamain Sterling meets interim champ Petr Yan.

Lastly, in the main-event, #3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and MMA News’ #4-ranked fighter of 2021 Alexander Volkanovski will face “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in what will be the Korean’s second career opportunity at the UFC’s featherweight strap.

UFC 273 will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view tonight, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The main card begins at 10:00 PM ET, and the ESPN preliminary card kicks off at 8:00 PM. The early preliminary card starts at 6:00 PM.

You can find all the results and highlights right here during the event. And below, you can find the full UFC 273 lineup.

UFC 273 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 PM ET)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC 273 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

UFC 273 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. The Korean Zombie

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen