UFC 273 Weigh-In Results & Final Faceoffs

A stacked UFC 273 card goes down on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida with two titles on the line.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title for the third time as he takes on Korean Zombie. Volkanovski is coming off a Fight of the Year candidate as he beat Brian Ortega by decision last September. Zombie, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Dan Ige last June to get back into the win column.

The co-main event of UFC 273 sees Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have their bantamweight title unification bout. The two fought back at UFC 259 with Sterling becoming the new champ by DQ.

UFC 273 also features a highly-anticipated welterweight scrap between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

On Friday, the fighters took to the scale and two fighters on the preliminary card missed weight, but every fight will still go on.

UFC 273 Poster

UFC 273 Final Faceoffs

Below, you can catch the final faceoffs for each bout on the UFC 273 lineup!

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

UFC 273 Weigh-In Results:

Main card:

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – for featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. interim champ Petr Yan (134) – for bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Mark Madsen (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

Prelims:

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Early Prelims:

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Kay Hansen (118.5)* vs. Piera Rodriguez (115)

Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

*Hansen missed the strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds and was fined 20% of her purse but the fight will still go on.

**Arce missed the bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds.

