UFC Announces Partnership With Crypto.com For New Post-Fight Bonus

The UFC and Crypto.com are teaming up to get fans involved in a new post-fight bonus beginning at UFC 273.

The UFC announced a sponsorship deal with the Cryptocurrency website last summer, with the Crypto.com brand being featured on the promotion’s Venom fight kits. Now, the two sides are taking the next step and adding more incentives for fighters to put on show-stopping performances.

UFC 273 will be the first event that will feature a “Fan Bonus of the Night” award voted on by the fans. The top three vote-getters at the end of the card will each earn a bonus in cryptocurrency, with the winner earning $30,000. Second place will earn $20,000 and third place will earn $10,000.

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” UFC President Dana White said in a recent press release. “They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”

The promotion’s traditional post-fight bonuses, including ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’, will be unaffected by the fan-decided bonus.

The UFC has always put fan engagement near the top of their list of company values, and they appear to be taking a big step forward with this recently announced contest.

The promotion’s fighters have gotten involved in the world of cryptocurrency over the past year. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou opted to have a portion of his recent fight purse converted to Bitcoin after defeating Ciryl Gane via a unanimous decision.

UFC 273 will feature two title fights, including a featherweight showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

Fans can vote at Crypto.com/fanbonus up to three times per pay-per-view event.

Will you be participating in this for UFC 273?