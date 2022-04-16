UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 is going down tonight, April 16th.
The card will feature a main event between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad in a rematch. Luque defeated Muhammad in their first fight by knockout at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016. A win for either fighter could make them a possible contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Fight Card
Main Card
- #5 Vicente Luque(21-7-1) vs. #6 Belal Muhammad(20-3)- Welterweight Main Event
- Caio Borralho(10-1) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev(13-0)- Middleweight Co-Main Event
- Miguel Baeza(10-2) vs. Andre Fialho(14-4) – Welterweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva(7-2-1) vs. Wu Yanan(12-4)- Women’s Bantamweight
- Pat Sabatini(16-3) vs. T.J. Laramie(12-4)- Featherweight
- Mounir Lazzez(10-2) vs. Ange Loosa(8-2)- Welterweight
Prelims:
- Devin Clark(12-6) vs. William Knight(11-3)- Heavyweight
- #11 Lina Lansberg(10-5) vs. #12 Pannie Kianzad(15-6)- Women’s Bantamweight
- Drakkar Klose(11-2-1) vs. Brandon Jenkins(15-8)- Lightweight
- Rafa Garcia(13-2) vs. Jesse Ronson(21-10)- Welterweight
- Chris Barnett(22-7) vs. Martin Buday(9-1)- Heavyweight
- Jordan Leavitt(9-1) vs. Trey Ogden(15-4) – Lightweight
- Istela Nunes(6-2) vs. Sam Hughes(5-4) – Women’s Strawweight
- Alatengeheili(14-8-2) vs. Kevin Croom(21-14)- Bantamweight
When is UFC Fight Night Luque vs. Muhammad 2?
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 16, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Main Card is expected to begin at 8:30 PM EST/5:30 PM PST. The Prelims will take place three hours before. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.
How to Watch
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Prelims and Main Card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The Main Card will also be aired live on the ESPN channel during the scheduled time.