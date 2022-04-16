UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 is going down tonight, April 16th. The card will feature a main event between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad in a rematch. Luque defeated Muhammad in their first fight by knockout at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016. A win for either fighter could make them a possible contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Fight Card

Belal Muhammad, Vicente Luque

Main Card

#5 Vicente Luque(21-7-1) vs. #6 Belal Muhammad(20-3)- Welterweight Main Event

Caio Borralho(10-1) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev(13-0)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Miguel Baeza(10-2) vs. Andre Fialho(14-4) – Welterweight

Mayra Bueno Silva(7-2-1) vs. Wu Yanan(12-4)- Women’s Bantamweight

Pat Sabatini(16-3) vs. T.J. Laramie(12-4)- Featherweight

Mounir Lazzez(10-2) vs. Ange Loosa(8-2)- Welterweight

Prelims:

Devin Clark(12-6) vs. William Knight(11-3)- Heavyweight

#11 Lina Lansberg(10-5) vs. #12 Pannie Kianzad(15-6)- Women’s Bantamweight

Drakkar Klose(11-2-1) vs. Brandon Jenkins(15-8)- Lightweight

Rafa Garcia(13-2) vs. Jesse Ronson(21-10)- Welterweight

Chris Barnett(22-7) vs. Martin Buday(9-1)- Heavyweight

Jordan Leavitt(9-1) vs. Trey Ogden(15-4) – Lightweight

Istela Nunes(6-2) vs. Sam Hughes(5-4) – Women’s Strawweight

Alatengeheili(14-8-2) vs. Kevin Croom(21-14)- Bantamweight

When is UFC Fight Night Luque vs. Muhammad 2?

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 16, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Main Card is expected to begin at 8:30 PM EST/5:30 PM PST. The Prelims will take place three hours before. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Prelims and Main Card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The Main Card will also be aired live on the ESPN channel during the scheduled time.