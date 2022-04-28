UFC Targets London Return On July 23, Aspinall Expected To Headline

After a successful return to London last month, the UFC is reportedly targeting a second trip across the Atlantic this summer.

On March 19, the MMA leader took over The O2 in England’s capital. On the show were some of the best fighters the UK has to offer, and boy did they deliver.

From Muhammad Mokaev’s memorable debut and Tom Aspinall’s main event submission to a showcase of Liverpudlian talent courtesy of Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett, UFC London will certainly be in the discussion for ‘Event of the Year’ come the end of 2022.

Now, it seems like the city may have the chance to add a second blockbuster event to the discussion in a few months’ time.

Taking to his Substack, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed that the UFC is targeting a card in London for July 23, which is set to feature the familiar face of Aspinall in the headline spotlight. News of the UFC’s return to England was first reported by Al Zullino.

“UFC is targeting London for July 23. They want Tom Aspinall in the main event again. Expect a lot of the same big winners from the March event to be on that one, too. Love it,” wrote Helwani.

Backing up the report is the Cage Warriors schedule. The highly regarded British promotion often holds an event in the same city on the Friday before a UFC event, as they did in London on March 18. The organization has already announced a July 22 show to be held in England’s capital.

UK Fighters Hint At UFC London Part ll

As reported by Helwani, it appears a lot of familiar names will be entering the Octagon at the UFC’s second UK card of the year.

Having headlined alongside Alexander Volkov last month, it seems Aspinall’s wish to main event in front of a home crowd for his next fight is set to be granted. The Englishman recently took to social media, confirming that a “massive fight” is in the works.

With Ciryl Gane expected to feature at the promotion’s planned French debut in September, as well as talk of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic possibly colliding in the same month, it seems Aspinall’s callout of Tai Tuivasa may have been heard. If there’s one thing that can pump up the London crowd even more, it’s some shoeys…

Elsewhere, Mokaev and McCann, who both had their hand raised on the memorable March 19 card, both look set to feature again. The Dagestani-Brit’s sophomore outing is already confirmed for July 23, and will see him go up against promotional newcomer Charles Johnson.

Meanwhile, “Meatball” Molly teased her own return on Instagram earlier this week. After revealing she’d “got the call, signed the contract,” the Liverpool native told fans she’d see them at the end of July.

Also, English bantamweight prospect Nathaniel Wood, who was pulled from the previous UFC London card after both Liudivik Sholinian and replacement opponent Vince Morales withdrew, looks set to finally make his walk in front of his home crowd. The 28-year-old recently posted training footage on social media, with a caption that simply said, “July.”

With the recent reports, Cage Warriors calendar, and multiple fight announcements and teases, it seems safe to say that England will be getting another dose of UFC action this summer.

Who would you like to see in action if the UFC returns to London for the second time this year?