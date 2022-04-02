Archives: UFC Says Ronda Rousey Does Not Have A WWE Deal (2015)

Tonight, Ronda Rousey will appear at WWE Wrestlemania when she challenges Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey has already been a WWE champion and has made quite a name for herself in the colorful world of professional wrestling.

However, seven years ago, after appearing at Wrestlemania 31, Rousey’s WWE status was not yet official, and the UFC was sure to let the world know it.

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 2, 2015, 9:26 AM]

Headline: UFC Says Ronda Rousey Does Not Have Deal With WWE, Issues Statement

Following rumors that Ronda Rousey could be doing additional work with WWE in the future, including rumors of a potential match at next year’s WrestleMania, UFC released a statement to clarify the situation.

The company stated that Rousey has not signed a deal with WWE, and that her WrestleMania 31 appearance this past Sunday night was a “one-off.”

While no contract has been signed for a second appearance, there is still hope within WWE that a deal can be reached to get Rousey back for either a mixed tag-team match with The Rock, with the two taking on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 32, or as noted, simply have her in Rock’s corner for a singles match against Triple H, with Stephanie in his corner, and possibly have her do a spot or two during the show.

Regardless, UFC is looking to make it clear that Rousey has no agreement with WWE past this past Sunday’s appearance. The company tweeted the following on the official “UFC Tonight” Twitter account.