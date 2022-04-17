UFC Vegas 51 Results & Highlights: Muhammad Decisions Luque

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tonight, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights.

In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad did battle for a chance to edge closer to a title shot. While in the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) took on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).

View all the results and highlights of the full card below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Alatengheili def. Kevin Croom

China’s Alatengheili opened tonight’s proceedings with a blistering first-round TKO of Kevin Croom in their bantamweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Alatengheili starts us off with a BANG 💥 #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/lZkO22WbEL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2022

Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson

In this lightweight bout, Ryan Garcia sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the victory over Jesse Ronson right at the end of round two. Catch the finish below.

Beats the bell! 🤯



🇲🇽 'Gifted' Garcia with the sub at the 4:50 mark in round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/RJja9yX4Mf — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2022

Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins

Drakkar Klose marked his first bout in over two years with a beatdown of Brandon Jenkins, earning the win via TKO in the second. Catch the finish below.

Jenkins wasn't ready for a Klose encounter 👊#UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/xaARywrYNy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2022

Devin Clark def. William Knight

Devin Clark broke a two-fight losing streak by earning an impressive KO win in his heavyweight bout with William Knight. Catch the finish below.

Clark sent Knight to the moon 🌙 #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/3w6WGHBbV4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 17, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa

Tunisia’s Mounir Lazzez got back into the win column after earning a unanimous decision victory over fellow welterweight Ange Loosa. Both men had success on the feet in round one, with Lazzez coming out the slight favorite. And it was much of the same in round two, with both fighters landing at a frenetic pace. In round three, Loosa landed a nasty left hook, but Lazzez shook it off and unloaded on the Congolese towards the end of the round. Catch the highlights below.

Extra emphasis on the FLYING knee 🦵



[ #UFCVegas51 main card is on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/dymbv3sOv1 — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Starting the main card off hot 🔥



30-27's across the board for @Mounir_Lazzez! #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/sa4rcgj3I8 — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Pat Sabatini def. TJ Laramie

In this featherweight bout, Pat Sabatini made it six in a row after earning a dominant unanimous decision victory over TJ Laramie. In round one, Sabatini landed a brutal body kick that saw Laramie fall to the canvas. Sabatini then attempted a guillotine choke, but Laramie survived and ended up on top.

Round two saw Sabatini take the back of Laramie, from where he landed heavy strikes and made several submission attempts. And round three was much of the same, with Sabatini taking Laramie’s back once again and dominating from on top. Catch the decision below.

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan

In this women’s bantamweight bout, Mayra Bueno Silva earned a unanimous decision win over Wu Yanan. In round one, Silva rocked Yanan, sending her to the canvas, and stunned the Chinese once again late in the round. Round two saw Silva continue her dominance on the feet before she was taken down to the canvas, where she attempted several submissions. Yanan rebounded in round three, with both fighters keeping a frenetic pace on the feet. Catch the highlights below.

👊 Trading punches through the rounds. These two brought their diverse skillsets to #UFCVegas51. pic.twitter.com/T6GWIzjqg8 — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

That bantamweight division is a good fit for @MayraSheetara! 🇧🇷



She takes the UD win at #UFCVegas51. pic.twitter.com/LX09CagCyb — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza

It was a highly technical stand-up fight between rising welterweight prospects Andre Fialho and Miguel Baeza. Both men had their moments landing heavy strikes, but it was Fialho who took the advantage, knocking Baeza down to earn a first-round TKO. Catch the highlights below.

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

UFC debutants via the Contender Series, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev battled it out in this middleweight bout.

Borralho wrapped Omargadzhiev in a body lock for much of round one, while landing brutal strikes. Round two saw Borralho rock Omargadzhiev, before taking the Russian’s back and locking him in a body triangle for the rest of the round.

In round three, Borralho continued to dominate but landed an illegal knee to the head while Omargadzhiev had one hand on the ground. After the Russian said he couldn’t continue, Borralho was handed a technical unanimous decision win. Catch the decision below.

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque

In the main event of the evening, #6 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad edged closer to a title shot after earning a unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque.

Luque pushed the pace on the feet early in round one, but Muhammad landed a takedown and took Luque’s back briefly. In round two, both men had success on the feet, before Muhammad landed a takedown and took Luque’s back yet again.

Round three saw Luque hurt Muhammad with a brutal left hook. Belal recovered to land a takedown, but Luque got back to his feet and resumed landing on Muhammad. In round four, Muhammad landed another takedown, but Luque recovered and the duo traded for the rest of the round. Round five saw Muhammad take Luque’s back yet again, but the duo returned to the feet shortly after. Catch the highlights below.

5️⃣ rounds in the book to close out #UFCVegas51! pic.twitter.com/8QuDXyMhGA — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Hard work paying off for @BullyB170!



Mention his name at the top of the division 😤 #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/vfz5nEF31S — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark def. William Knight via KO: R3, 3.21

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO: R2, 0.33

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission: R2, 4.50

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes def. Istela Nunes via majority decision (29-27×2, 28-28)

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili def. Kevin Croom via TKO: R1, 0.47

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card