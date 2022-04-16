UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad takes place live tonight, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights right here!
In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will go at it as they both look to draw closer to a world title shot. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
UFC Vegas 51 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 PM ET.
You can peep the full card below and check back here for results and highlights throughout tonight’s card!
UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)
Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark vs William Knight
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg vs Pannie Kianzad
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson
Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday
Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes
Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom
UFC Vegas 51 Main Card (8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza vs Andre Fialho
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan
Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie
Welterweight Bout: Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa