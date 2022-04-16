UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad takes place live tonight, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights right here!

In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will go at it as they both look to draw closer to a world title shot. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).

UFC Vegas 51 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 PM ET.

You can peep the full card below and check back here for results and highlights throughout tonight’s card!

UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark vs William Knight

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg vs Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card (8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza vs Andre Fialho

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie

Welterweight Bout: Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa