UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 51 are in, and every fight will move forward as scheduled.

In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will both try to draw closer to a world title shot when they compete in the main event. In the co-main event, we’ll witness a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho (10-1) and the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).

Every fighter made weight, although Drakkar Klose had initially missed before hitting his target on the second attempt.

UFC Vegas 51 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, April 16, 2022. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 PM ET.

You can check out the faceoffs between each of the main card fighters followed by the full UFC Vegas 51 lineup and weigh-in results.

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 51 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card (8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque (171) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (186) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)

Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza (171) vs Andre Fialho (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs Wu Yanan (136)

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (146) vs TJ Laramie (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Mounir Lazzez (171) vs Ange Loosa (171)

UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark (223) vs William Knight (251)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs Pannie Kianzad (136)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (156) vs Brandon Jenkins (155.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett (263.5) vs Martin Buday (264.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (155) vs Trey Ogden (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes (114) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili (135.5) vs Kevin Croom (136)

