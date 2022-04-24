UFC Vegas 52 Bonuses: Jéssica Andrade Cashes In After 115lb Return

Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade made quick work of Amanda Lemos in her return to the 115lb division at UFC Vegas 52.

Not only did Andrade earn a massive win for her career, but she also made an extra $50,000 in the process.

Andrade and lightweight Claudio Puelles earned ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses at UFC Vegas 52 while a welterweight battle between Sergey Khandozhko and Dwight Grant earned ‘Fight of the Night’.

Andrade put on arguably one of the best performances of her storied career against Lemos, securing a rare standing arm triangle submission in the first round. She made the move back to strawweight following a flyweight win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266.

Great night for Jiu-Jitsu. A standing arm triangle. Are you freaking kidding me? Insane squeeze strength from Andrade to pull this off. pic.twitter.com/bJ39PBEW2T — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) April 24, 2022

Andrade moves closer to a potential strawweight title shot with her win. She’ll likely face another top contender in her next outing.

In addition to Andrade, Puelles also earned an extra $50,000 for an impressive first-round submission of Clay Guida. In the co-main event, Puelles used superb technique to secure a nasty kneebar submission against the veteran Guida.

Puelles has now won five in a row in the UFC Octagon, with three of his wins coming by way of kneebar.

The FOTN went to an exciting preliminary card welterweight showcase between Grant and Khandozhko. The two fighters went toe-to-toe on the feet, with each man landing plenty of powerful strikes that wobbled their opponent.

After nearly two full rounds of action in the Octagon, Khandozhko landed an overhand left that stunned Grant and forced him to cover up against a barrage of follow-up punches.

Khandozhko made his return to the UFC following a 17-month hiatus. He made the most of his opportunity and he and Grant earned post-fight bonuses for their efforts.

Do you agree with the UFC Vegas 52 bonuses list?