UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade could determine the next possible strawweight title contender.
The card will feature a main event between Amanda Lemos and Jéssica Andrade, as Andrade makes her return to Strawweight. The former Strawweight Champion left the division after her split decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 251 on Jul. 11, 2020. Lemos is ranked tenth in the division and fights Andrade on a five-fight winning streak.
UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade Fight Card
Main Card:
- #10 Amanda Lemos(11-1-1) vs. Jéssica Andrade(22-9)- Women’s Strawweight Main Event
- Tanner Boser(20-8-1) vs. Alexander Romanov(15-0)- Heavyweight Co-Main Event
- Clay Guida(37-21) vs. Claudio Puelles(11-2)- Lightweight
- Lando Vannata(12-5-2) vs. Charles Jourdain(12-4-1)- Featherweight
- #14 Maycee Barber(9-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa(12-6-1)- Women’s Flyweight
- #12 Sumudaerji(15-4) vs. #14 Manel Kape(17-6)- Flyweight
Prelims:
- Louis Cosce(7-1) vs. Preston Parsons(9-3)- Welterweight
- Jordan Wright(12-2) vs. Marc-Andre Barruault(13-5)- Catchweight
- Dwight Grant(11-4) vs. Sergey Khandozhko(27-6-1)- Welterweight
- Tyson Pedro(7-3) vs. Issac Villanueva(18-13)- Light Heavyweight
- Aoriqileng(20-11) vs. Cameron Else(10-5)- Bantamweight
- Marcin Prachnio(15-5) vs. Philipe Lins(14-5)- Light Heavyweight
- Dean Barry(4-1) vs. Mike Jackson(0-1)- Welterweight
When is UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade
The event takes place on Saturday, Apr. 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main card is expected to begin at 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PM PST. The prelims will take place three hours before. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.
How to Watch
UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Prelims and Main Card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.