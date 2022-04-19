UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade could determine the next possible strawweight title contender.

The card will feature a main event between Amanda Lemos and Jéssica Andrade, as Andrade makes her return to Strawweight. The former Strawweight Champion left the division after her split decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 251 on Jul. 11, 2020. Lemos is ranked tenth in the division and fights Andrade on a five-fight winning streak.

Jessica Andrade, World Champion

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade Fight Card

Main Card:

#10 Amanda Lemos(11-1-1) vs. Jéssica Andrade(22-9)- Women’s Strawweight Main Event

Tanner Boser(20-8-1) vs. Alexander Romanov(15-0)- Heavyweight Co-Main Event

Clay Guida(37-21) vs. Claudio Puelles(11-2)- Lightweight

Lando Vannata(12-5-2) vs. Charles Jourdain(12-4-1)- Featherweight

#14 Maycee Barber(9-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa(12-6-1)- Women’s Flyweight

#12 Sumudaerji(15-4) vs. #14 Manel Kape(17-6)- Flyweight

Prelims:

Louis Cosce(7-1) vs. Preston Parsons(9-3)- Welterweight

Jordan Wright(12-2) vs. Marc-Andre Barruault(13-5)- Catchweight

Dwight Grant(11-4) vs. Sergey Khandozhko(27-6-1)- Welterweight

Tyson Pedro(7-3) vs. Issac Villanueva(18-13)- Light Heavyweight

Aoriqileng(20-11) vs. Cameron Else(10-5)- Bantamweight

Marcin Prachnio(15-5) vs. Philipe Lins(14-5)- Light Heavyweight

Dean Barry(4-1) vs. Mike Jackson(0-1)- Welterweight

When is UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade

The event takes place on Saturday, Apr. 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is expected to begin at 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PM PST. The prelims will take place three hours before. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Prelims and Main Card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.