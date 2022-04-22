UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade are in, and every bout will move forward as scheduled after all fighters successfully made weight.

UFC Vegas 52 takes place live tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade competing against the #10-ranked strawweight in the world, Amanda Lemos.

In the co-main event, Clay Guida will compete in the final fight on his current UFC contract when the company mainstay takes on Claudio Puelles.

Also in action will be twenty-somethings and women’s flyweight prospects Maycee Barber competing against Montana De La Rosa.

Rounding out the main card are Alexandr Romanov taking on Chase Sherman and fan-favorite Lando Vannata facing Charles Jourdain in what could easily take home Fight of the Night.

You can check out the face-offs below followed by the weigh-in results and viewing information for UFC Vegas 52, courtesy of UFC.com.

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexandr Romanovs vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

You can view the rest of the face-offs below (Beginning at the 6:20 mark)

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Weigh-In Results

UFC VEGAS 52 MAIN CARD (9:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115) vs Jessica Andrade (115.5)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154) vs Claudio Puelles (155.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs Chase Sherman (249)

Featherweight Bout: Lando Vannata (146) vs Charles Jourdain (144.5)

UFC VEGAS 52 PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Catchweight Bout (190 lbs): Jordan Wright (190) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5)

Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant (170.5) vs Sergey Khandozhko (165)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205) vs Ike Vllanueva (205.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Cameron Else (135)

Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons (170) vs Evan Elder (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (205) vs Philipe Lins (205)

Welterweight Bout: Dean Barry (170.5) vs Mike Jackson (170)