UFC Vegas 52 Results & Highlights: Andrade Submits Lemos

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade took place tonight, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, former champion Jéssica Andrade faced #10-ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos. While the co-main event featured UFC mainstay Clay Guida taking on Claudio Puelles.

You can catch all the results and highlights below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry

Mike Jackson was handed a reluctant win after Dean Barry was disqualified for an intentional eye poke in the first round of their welterweight clash. It was the second foul from Barry, whose spinning back kick had earlier landed south on Jackson. Catch Jackson’s reaction to his win below.

Aoriqileng def. Cameron Else

The “Mongolian Murderer” Aoriqileng made quick work of Cameron Else in their bantamweight bout, earning a first-round TKO victory. Catch the finish below.

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva

Light heavyweight Tyson Pedro marked his return to the Octagon after over three years away with an impressive first-round TKO win over Ike Villanueva. Catch the finish below.

Tyson Pedro threw some HUGE shots 👊 #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/fbWPbiqxTf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant

Russia’s Sergey Khandozhko earned a TKO victory in a barnburner welterweight clash with Dwight Grant. Catch the finish below.

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright

Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault returned to the win column with a first-round submission of Jordan Wright. Catch the finish below.

Barriault locked him up and didn't let go 😤 #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/yyJnlQDe4j — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata

Making it two wins for Canada tonight, Charles “Air” Jourdain got it done against Lando Vannata with a first-round guillotine choke. Catch the finish below.

This guillotine from Jourdain was tight 😳 #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/4sfw2UDDOv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa

Maycee Barber notched up her second win in a row against Montana De La Rosa in their women’s flyweight bout. Both fighters battled it out in the clinch for much of round one, with Barber landing some viscous shots. In round two, De La Rosa had Barber in a body lock, but Maycee broke free to end up on top and land a few elbows. In round three, Barber dominated in the clinch and landed a takedown late on. Catch the decision below.

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida

The “Prince of Peru” Claudio Puelles made a statement with a quick submission win over crowd favorite Clay Guida in their co-main event lightweight bout. In round one, Guida landed a takedown, but soon found himself defending a triangle and an armbar attempt. Soon after having narrowly escaped those, Guida found himself tapping as Puelles locked in a lightening-quick kneebar. Catch the highlights below.

Jéssica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos

In the main event of the evening, Jéssica Andrade showed that she’s still a title contender by defeating Amanda Lemos with the first standing arm triangle submission in UFC history. Catch the highlights below.

That dominant performance may have put Jessica Andrade back into title shot talks 💪 #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/tGBWAS9h9g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

UFC VEGAS 52 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission: R1, 3.13

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission: R1, 3.01

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission: R1, 2.32

PRELIMINARY CARD

Catchweight Bout (190 lbs): Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5) def. Jordan Wright (190) via submission: R1, 2.36

Welterweight Bout: Sergey Khandozhko (165) def. Dwight Grant (170.5) via TKO: R2, 4.15

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205) def. Ike Villanueva (205.5) via TKO: R1, 4.55

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) def. Cameron Else (135) via TKO: R1, 2.48

Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons (170) def. Evan Elder (170) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Philipe Lins (205) def. Marcin Prachnio (205) via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson (170) def. Dean Barry (170) via disqualification (intentional foul): R1, 3.52