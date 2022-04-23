UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade takes place live tonight, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, former champion Jéssica Andrade will take on the #10-ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos. The co-main event features UFC mainstay Clay Guida taking on Claudio Puelles.

You can revisit the UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results and face-offs here.

Below, you can find the full lineup for tonight’s card. Be sure to check back right here for all the live results and highlights!

UFC VEGAS 52 MAIN CARD (9:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos vs Jéssica Andrade

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs Claudio Puelles

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs Montana De La Rosa

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov vs Chase Sherman

Featherweight Bout: Lando Vannata vs Charles Jourdain

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Catchweight Bout (190 lbs): Jordan Wright (190) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5)

Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant (170.5) vs Sergey Khandozhko (165)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205) vs Ike Vllanueva (205.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Cameron Else (135)

Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons (170) vs Evan Elder (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (205) vs Philipe Lins (205)

Welterweight Bout: Dean Barry (170.5) vs Mike Jackson (170)